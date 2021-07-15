Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

