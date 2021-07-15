Insider Buying: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Major Shareholder Purchases 380,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv acquired 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $9,880,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

INTA opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

