Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 292,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

