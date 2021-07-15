Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.
Northeast Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 292,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $17.00.
Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile
