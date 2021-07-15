Insider Buying: PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) insider Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.

PDSB opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

