Insider Buying: ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Magnus T. Helgason purchased 2,000 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ProSight Global stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. ProSight Global, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $560.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 20.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProSight Global by 163.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

