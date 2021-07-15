Insider Buying: Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) CFO Acquires 5,882 Shares of Stock

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) CFO Brad Burke purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $24,998.50.
OTCMKTS:SOWG opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Sow Good Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.05.
About Sow Good
