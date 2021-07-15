Insider Buying: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Purchases 117,647 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Lyle Berman purchased 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75.

NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,061. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 754.75.

Get Telos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.