Insider Buying: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Purchases 117,647 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Lyle Berman purchased 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.75.
NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,061. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 754.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
