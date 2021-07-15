Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 31,304 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 100 ($1.31).

ULS stock opened at GBX 80.60 ($1.05) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.29 million and a P/E ratio of 37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. ULS Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.