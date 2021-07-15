Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CMO Sells 11,744 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88.

MDRX traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. 92,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

