Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 5,951 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.

Ambarella stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.