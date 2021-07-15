Insider Selling: Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Gary E. Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35.

On Friday, June 4th, Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

