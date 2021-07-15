Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells 14,194 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $231,646.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

ATRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

