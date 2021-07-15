Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Major Shareholder Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BOH traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.38. 224,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,113. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

