Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $364,963.52.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

