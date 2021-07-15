Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells 4,490 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $115,527.70.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 380,033 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

