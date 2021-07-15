Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Sells 5,860 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $674,837.60.

CTXS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.98. 52,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,277. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

