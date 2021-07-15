Insider Selling: CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) EVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $245.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.30.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth $7,528,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 258,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,257 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

