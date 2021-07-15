Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.

CVET traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Covetrus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Covetrus by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,473 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

