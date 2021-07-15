Insider Selling: Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) COO Sells 3,181 Shares of Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

