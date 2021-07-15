Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 29,457 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. 10,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.81. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

