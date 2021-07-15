Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.31. 191,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,943. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.04.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
