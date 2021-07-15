Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director Sells 1,876 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Director John C. Bolger sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total transaction of $133,965.16.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.12.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $43,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

