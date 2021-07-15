Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $223,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $801.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

