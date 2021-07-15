Insider Selling: Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Insider Sells 83,372 Shares of Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) insider Bertil Lindmark sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12.

Bertil Lindmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Bertil Lindmark purchased 2,000 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,520.00.

GLTO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. 424,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. Galecto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $8,192,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,856,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

