Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 1,159,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.