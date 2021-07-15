Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00.

Mondelez International, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mondelez International, Inc. sold 28,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $997,360,000.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,728,000 after purchasing an additional 688,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

