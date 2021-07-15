Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Sells 28,321 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.86. 1,188,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.