Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

