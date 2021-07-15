Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 487,391 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) insider Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 487,391 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $8,290,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFST. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

