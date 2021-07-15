Insider Selling: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Keith A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of MHLD opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $282.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

