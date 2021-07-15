Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells 5,025 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Match Group stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $162.83. 2,169,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.31. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $344,796,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

