Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

