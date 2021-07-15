Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.55.
About Mexco Energy
