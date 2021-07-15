Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $911,600.00.

MRNA stock opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $249.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.