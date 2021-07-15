Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells $1,402,500.00 in Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00.
Netlist stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netlist, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.65.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.