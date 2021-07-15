Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells $1,402,500.00 in Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00.

Netlist stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netlist, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

