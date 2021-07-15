Insider Selling: Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $442,500.00.

Shares of NLST opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. Netlist, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -134.20, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

