Insider Selling: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) VP Sells 1,909 Shares of Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00.

NYCB traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 7,244,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

