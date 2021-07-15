Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells 11,056 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $412,941.60.

Shares of NTNX opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $14,677,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

