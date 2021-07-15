Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells 1,097 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.70. 24,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

