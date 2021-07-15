Insider Selling: Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 34,500 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $155,595.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

