Insider Selling: Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 34,500 shares of Power Solutions International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $155,595.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

