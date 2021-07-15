Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,827. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,361.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $697,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Redfin by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.