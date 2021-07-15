Insider Selling: Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

David A. Tenwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of Regional Health Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00.

RHE traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,043. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

