Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 670 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $6.06 on Thursday, reaching $269.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,394. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,076.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in RingCentral by 965.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.