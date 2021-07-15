Insider Selling: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,100.

Shares of SBB traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.74. The company had a trading volume of 319,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,083. The firm has a market cap of C$605.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.55 price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.72.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

