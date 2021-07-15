Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $137,300.00.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $847.50 million, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.28. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMLR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

