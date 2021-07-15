Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Shares of SMLR opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.28. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $847.50 million, a PE ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

