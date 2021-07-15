Insider Selling: SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in SpartanNash by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SpartanNash by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.