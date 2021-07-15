Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 2,961 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $147,309.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.78, a P/E/G ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.