Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 2,961 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $147,309.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.78, a P/E/G ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.60.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
