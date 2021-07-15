Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,655. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

