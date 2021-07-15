Insider Selling: Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Insider Sells 23,826 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $467,942.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

