Insider Selling: Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

VXRT opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

